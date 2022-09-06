Wesley Woods, the United Methodist Church non-profit with ten retirement communities throughout North Georgia, has announced their Heroes, Saints & Legends Awards.

The Foundation of Wesley Woods will present the awards at their Heroes, Saints & Legends Gala on September 15, 2022. The annual event honors individuals who have transformed Atlanta’s community through a lifetime of achievement and commitment to leadership, service, and philanthropy.

“For the first time in our 33-year history, we will honor three remarkable women who have blazed historic trails and widened paths for others through extensive community leadership and passions for Atlanta arts and culture, racial justice, affordable housing, education access and business,” Diane Vaughan, president of the Foundation of Wesley Woods.

“Each of these recipients has scored firsts for women — from first African American woman talk show co-host in the Southeast, to first female professor hired at a Georgia University and first female CEO and director of two corporate boards, all while demonstrating a life-long devotion to Atlanta with countless contributions to our community. We are proud to call them our heroes.”

Since the event’s inception in 1990, 109 of Atlanta’s most exemplary leaders have been celebrated and over $7.2 million has been raised for charitable care, pastoral care, and wellness programming at Wesley Woods.

The 2022 honorees are:

Billye Aaron, a retired educator of Spelman, Morehouse, Morris Brown, and South Carolina State colleges. She is a former television personality, and nonprofit executive for the United Negro College Fund and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, director emeritus.

Dr. Judy Greer, retired educator serving a 33-year tenure at Oxford College of Emory University, and their first female full professor.

Virginia Hepner, retired President and CEO of the Woodruff Arts Center. She is a former banker and currently is the director of Cadence Bank, Oxford Industries, Inc., National Vision Holdings, and the Westside Future Fund non-profit.

The 33rd annual Heroes, Saints & Legends takes place Thursday, September 15 at Flourish by Legendary Events, 3143 Maple Drive Atlanta, Ga. For additional information on the 2022 honorees, visit here. For ticket information, please visit www.wesleywoods.org/heroes.