MARTA, the City of Atlanta, and Atlanta BeltLine, Inc., will host in-person and virtual public meetings to provide updates on the Streetcar East Extension project.

The in-person meeting will be held Monday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. at Dad’s Garage Theatre, 569 Ezzard St. Masks will be required.

The virtual meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83459033857 . Use ID 834 5903 3857 to join the meeting or call in by phone at 646-931-3860

The new streetcar line will connect with the existing track at Jackson Street and Edgewood Avenue and extend to the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail at Irwin Street then run alongside the trail to Ponce de Leon Avenue.