Tonight

Foreign Air @ The Masquerade

Stereolab @ The Eastern

Thursday, Sept. 8

Sarah Jarosz @ Terminal West

Chase Matthew @ Variety Playhouse

Friday, Sept. 9

Outlaw feat. Willie Nelson, Jason Isbell, and more @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Victor Wooten @ City Winery

The REMakes @ Wild Heaven Brewery, West End

Spyro Gyra @ Variety Playhouse (pictured)

Saturday, Sept. 10

Collective Soul and Switchfoot @ Chastain

Spiritualized @ Variety Playhouse

Sunday, Sept. 11

Modest Mouse @ The Tabernacle

Jordy Searcy @ Vinyl

Tuesday, Sept. 13

WABE’s “Sounds Like ATL” @ City Winery

LOOKING AHEAD

K-pop superstars BLACKPINK announced yesterday that they’ll play State Farm Arena on Nov. 2 as part of their global tour. Tickets go on sale on Sept. 16.