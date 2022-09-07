TonightForeign Air @ The Masquerade Stereolab @ The Eastern Thursday, Sept. 8Sarah Jarosz @ Terminal WestChase Matthew @ Variety Playhouse Friday, Sept. 9Outlaw feat. Willie Nelson, Jason Isbell, and more @ Ameris Bank AmphitheaterVictor Wooten @ City WineryThe REMakes @ Wild Heaven Brewery, West EndSpyro Gyra @ Variety Playhouse (pictured) Saturday, Sept. 10 Collective Soul and Switchfoot @ ChastainSpiritualized @ Variety Playhouse Sunday, Sept. 11Modest Mouse @ The TabernacleJordy Searcy @ Vinyl Tuesday, Sept. 13WABE’s “Sounds Like ATL” @ City Winery LOOKING AHEAD K-pop superstars BLACKPINK announced yesterday that they’ll play State Farm Arena on Nov. 2 as part of their global tour. Tickets go on sale on Sept. 16. Rough Draft Rough Draft is a daily email from Reporter Newspapers and Atlanta Intown. Subscribe at www.roughdraftatlanta.com More by Rough Draft