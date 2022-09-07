Tonight
Foreign Air @ The Masquerade 
Stereolab @ The Eastern

Thursday, Sept. 8
Sarah Jarosz @ Terminal West
Chase Matthew @ Variety Playhouse

Friday, Sept. 9
Outlaw feat. Willie Nelson, Jason Isbell, and more @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater
Victor Wooten @ City Winery
The REMakes @ Wild Heaven Brewery, West End
Spyro Gyra @ Variety Playhouse (pictured)

Saturday, Sept. 10
 Collective Soul and Switchfoot @ Chastain
Spiritualized @ Variety Playhouse

Sunday, Sept. 11
Modest Mouse @ The Tabernacle
Jordy Searcy @ Vinyl

Tuesday, Sept. 13
WABE’s “Sounds Like ATL” @ City Winery

LOOKING AHEAD 

 K-pop superstars BLACKPINK announced yesterday that they’ll play State Farm Arena on Nov. 2 as part of their global tour. Tickets go on sale on Sept. 16.

