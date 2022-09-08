Jahnee Prince (Courtesy City of Atlanta)

Mayor Andre Dickens has named Jahnee Prince to serve as the administration’s Commissioner for the Department of City Planning. Prince brings more than 25 years of city planning experience to the post, having worked in both the public and private sectors.

“Jahnee Prince is a trusted planning executive known for community engagement and consensus building with deep roots within Metro Atlanta communities,” Dickens said in a media statement. “With major corporate expansions and Atlanta’s expanded influence in the arts, technology, finance and post-secondary education driving an increase in our population, Jahnee will be a valued partner working with neighborhood leaders and stakeholders to chart our course for inclusive, innovative and equitable city planning.”

Prince most recently served as the Entitlements Director at Parker Poe Adams and Bernstein LLP helping clients navigate complex regulatory matters, evaluating site potential, and aligning projects with a city or county’s plans.

Prior to that, she served as Deputy Director of DeKalb County’s Department of Planning and Sustainability. There, Prince managed planning and zoning functions for unincorporated areas of DeKalb County and supervised multiple consultant teams, the Planning Commission, Zoning Board of Appeals, Historic Preservation Commission and five Community Council boards.

“It is an honor to serve the city I chose as my home, and I look forward to working with the Administration, neighborhood organizations, the business community and everyone who will help ensure Atlanta is a city designed and planned for the future,” Prince said in a statement.

Before joining DeKalb County, Prince worked for years as a national planning consultant to several cities and counties—primarily in the southeastern United States—specializing in comprehensive plans, small area plans, zoning ordinances and planning contracts. She has also served as the city of Fayetteville Community Development Director and as a Senior Transportation Planner at the Atlanta Regional Commission.

In addition to her planning expertise, Prince has significant experience in economic development and government affairs, writing the City of Sandy Springs’ first economic development plan and serving as the Vice President of Policy for the Council for Quality Growth.

Prince, who is succeeding Tim Keane in the position, will begin her appointment on Sept. 26.