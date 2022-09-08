Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom’s longest-reigning monarch, has died. She was 96.

Remembrances and reactions are rolling in from across Georgia — from politicians, British immigrants, and those who simply admired her as an international leader.

“Rosalynn and I extend our condolences to the family of Queen Elizabeth II and the citizens of the United Kingdom,” said former President Jimmy Carter. “Her dignity, graciousness, and sense of duty have been an inspiration, and we join the millions around the world in mourning a remarkable leader.”

Gov. Brian Kemp and Rep. Nikema Williams extended their condolences to the royal family in tweets Thursday afternoon.

Please view my statement on the passing of Her Royal Majesty Elizabeth II below: pic.twitter.com/nKB8fWHEyd — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) September 8, 2022

My prayers are with Queen Elizabeth's family and loved ones, and with everyone whose life she touched. Today, the flags at the U.S. Capitol have been lowered to half-staff in honor of Her Majesty, who led her country with dignity and dedication. — Congresswoman Nikema Williams (@RepNikema) September 8, 2022

“The City of Atlanta joins the world in mourning the loss of the Queen,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family, the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth realms. The Queen served her country for 70 years and her loss will be greatly felt around the globe. I send my condolences to the British Consulate General Atlanta, the UK residents who now make their home in Atlanta and the residents of our sister city, Newcastle upon Tyne.”

Lyn Baker works at The Corner Shop, a British grocer in Marietta, and has lived in the U.S. for about 25 years.

“I actually wasn’t much of a royalist when I lived in England,” she said. “Oddly enough, it’s become more important as I’ve lived over here. The Queen definitely is someone that I’m very proud of for our country.”

Rukhsana Aguilar, the owner of Taste of Britain, a British speciality foods store in Norcross, said she was “devastated” by the news.

“Our hearts and condolences go out to the royal family,” she said. “We’ve only ever known her. So it’s going to be really strange, really, really strange. I just can’t believe she’s gone.”

This story comes to Reporter Newspapers / Atlanta Intown through a reporting partnership with GPB News, a non-profit newsroom covering the state of Georgia.