A local Atlanta nonprofit is hosting an event to celebrate “National CleanUp Day” on Sept. 17.

Clean Walks, a nonprofit that encourages residents to clean up their communities, is collaborating with Livable Buckhead to host a clean-up event from 9-10:30 a.m., according to a press release.

Volunteers are asked to meet at 70 Lenox Pointe Road at Buford Highway. The group will take a walk, picking up litter as they go.

Clean Walks was formed in 2021 to help “promote, educate and enhance awareness of clean, neat and beautiful communities,” said Mei Lin Sing, who organized the effort, in the press release.

Sing said she envisioned Clean Walks as a way to encourage Atlanta residents to “honor the planet” and pick up trash on daily walks.



Interested volunteers can register for the walk online.