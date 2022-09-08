Atlanta area restaurants are gearing up to support CURE Childhood Cancer this month.

Throughout September, which is National Childhood Awareness Month, multiple restaurants are planning to host sales and events to support the Georgia-based charity, according to a press release.

“At CURE, we know that research is the key to achieving significant progress in the fight against childhood cancer,” said Kristin Connor, Executive Director for CURE, in the release. “We are thrilled for the support and awareness that the restaurant efforts bring us to help in our mission to fund targeted research and support families.”

Below is a list of area restaurants and their activities in September to support CURE:

Bad Daddy Burger Bar, all locations: the restaurant will host a “Give Back” night on Tuesday, September 27 and will give a percentage of all sales to CURE. Bad Daddy has locations in Chamblee, Decatur, Roswell, Sandy Plains and Smyrna.

Cinnaholic: The Forum in Peachtree Corners location will offer a signature bun with percentage of sales going to CURE throughout September.

Instead of Flowers: This meal-delivery service will donate $1 to CURE for every order placed throughout the month of September.

Guac Y Margys: The restaurant will host a CURE Brunch event on Sunday, September 25 from noon to 3 p.m. and will donate a percentage of all sales during brunch to CURE. Guac Y Margys is located at 502 Amsterdam Avenue, Atlanta 30306.

Village Burger, all locations: All four Village Burger locations will have donation cards for customers to purchase. Customers can sign a $1 or $5 donation card to hang on the wall. Village Burger will also provide Coins4CURE jars at all registers. Village Burger locations are in Dunwoody, Johns Creek, Tucker, and Cumming.

Southern Baked Pie Company, all locations: All four Southern Baked Pies locations will offer a “Buy a Slice, Save a Life” promotion and will donate $1 dollar to CURE for each pie slice sold from Sept. 19-24. The locations will also have $1 and $5 donation cards for customers to purchase. Southern Baked Pie Company locations are in Buckhead, Alpharetta, Vinings and Gainesville.

Zunzi’s Howell Mill Road location: The restaurant will host its next Zunzifest! On Tuesday, Sept. 13. Zunzi’s will donate 26% of its sales to CURE Childhood Cancer that day.

Scream’n Nuts, Alpharetta: Throughout September, this donut and ice cream shop will donate a portion of sales for its special “Gold Ribbon” donut to CURE.

Peterbrooke Chocolatier, The Forum in Peachtree Corners location only: This chocolate shop will contribute a portion of sales from their special CURE chocolate ribbons and feature a Coins4Cure coin jar at their register throughout September.

Chick-fil-A at Avalon will donate 20% of sales on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 6-8 p.m. Restaurant diners who can show they have made a donation to CURE will receive a digital coupon for a free Chick-fil-A meal.