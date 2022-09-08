A one-of-a-kind art installation that includes multiple immersive photo moments and interactive exhibits is coming to the Cumberland Mall.

The Cumberland Mall will be hosting the “You Are Beautiful” installation, a traveling art experience by Chicago-based artist Matthew Hoffman.

This installation allows visitors to experience the journey of self-reflection, and includes:

Moments of Motivation Seats where visitors can sit down and activate their inner confidence on chairs that have “You are Beautiful” affirmations

Self-Reflection Mirror where visitors can look at themselves in a 13.5-by-10-foot mirror and engage in some soul-searching

Affirmation Wall where visitors can write something positive about themselves and put their tag on the 12-foot wall. The goal is to fill the wall with positive notes from all the U.S. locations the exhibition will stop.

This is the sixth stop for the installation, which will travel to a total of eight other shopping centers throughout the U.S.

The grand opening of the installation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At the event, guests can walk a red-carpet runway leading to the affirmation wall. Additionally, guests can enjoy free giveaways, flowers from an on-site flower bar, live music and treats.

This family-friendly art installation will run Sept. 10 to Oct. 4 in the Lower Level Center Court and admission is free to the public.

For additional information, click here.