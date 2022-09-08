This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com.

New Realm Brewing and Distilling has launched a new liquor that’s perfect for a refresher at the summer comes to a close.

The brewery and distillery has released a limited quantity of its new Strawberry Gin, infused with locally farmed strawberries and Wildflower honey, according to a press release. New Realm began distilling operations in Atlanta in 2019 and in Savannah in 2021.

If you’re lucky enough to pick up a bottle while supplies last, try this recipe on for size. The gin’s hints of juniper and citrus will be perfect for a gin fizz.

A Strawberry Gin Fizz made with New Realm’s new strawberry gin.

Strawberry Gin Fizz

Ingredients:

2oz Strawberry Gin

· 1 oz Lemon Juice

· 1 oz Simple syrup

· 1 muddled Strawberry

· Soda to top

Instructions:

Place strawberries in glass. Muddle. Top with ice.

2. Add gin, lemon, simple to shaker. Shake w/ ice.

3. Pour over fresh ice, top with soda.

4. Garnish w/ strawberry + mint