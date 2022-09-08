This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com.
New Realm Brewing and Distilling has launched a new liquor that’s perfect for a refresher at the summer comes to a close.
The brewery and distillery has released a limited quantity of its new Strawberry Gin, infused with locally farmed strawberries and Wildflower honey, according to a press release. New Realm began distilling operations in Atlanta in 2019 and in Savannah in 2021.
If you’re lucky enough to pick up a bottle while supplies last, try this recipe on for size. The gin’s hints of juniper and citrus will be perfect for a gin fizz.
Strawberry Gin Fizz
Ingredients:
2oz Strawberry Gin
· 1 oz Lemon Juice
· 1 oz Simple syrup
· 1 muddled Strawberry
· Soda to top
Instructions:
- Place strawberries in glass. Muddle. Top with ice.
2. Add gin, lemon, simple to shaker. Shake w/ ice.
3. Pour over fresh ice, top with soda.
4. Garnish w/ strawberry + mint