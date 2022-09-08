Two photos of Deshon Collins released by the Atlanta Poice Department.

The Atlanta Police Department’s Fugitive unit has released photos of DeShon Collins, the 23-year-old wanted in the Aug. 17 shooting death of 7-year-old Ava Phillips at an Old Fourth Ward apartment complex.

When apprehended Collins is facing charges of murder, cruelty toward children, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Ava Phillip’s mother, Kameka Springfield, was arrested shortly after the incident at the Camden Vantage apartments, and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. She remains in the Fulton County Jail.

Police said in the initial report that the 7-year-old was shot during a domestic dispute that escalated to gunfire. Ava Phillips died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477, online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.