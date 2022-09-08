This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com.

Celebrate 12 years of delicious brews with Wild Heaven Beer this weekend.

Wild Heaven Founders Nick Purdy and Eric Johnson.

Founders Nick Purdy and Eric Johnson opened the popular beer spot 12 years ago. To celebrate the company’s anniversary, Wild Heaven will be hosting celebrations at its Atlanta area taprooms Sept. 9-11, according to a press release. At Wild Heaven’s taprooms in Avondale Estates and West End, beer drinkers can enjoy live music, give aways, and food specials.

To kick off the weekend, The REMakes – an R.E.M. tribute band – will play a show at The Garden Club at Wild Heaven West End on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $20 plus fees, and tickets bought on the day of the show will be $25 plus fees. Tickets can be purchased online.

Wild Heaven will also release a number of new brews in celebration of its 12th anniversary. But don’t worry – it’s regular roster of beers, including Sunburst, Emergency Drinking Beer, and more, will still be available.

A full list of Wild Heaven’s September releases can be found below.

Sept. 2: Peach Emergency Drinking Beer

Sept. 2: Pronto Pilsner

Sept. 9: 12th Anniversary Saison de Provence (500ml bottles)

Sept. 9: 12th Anniversary Saison de York Rye BA Super Saison, Aged in Bulleit Rye barrels (16oz. cans)

Sept. 9: 12th Anniversary Saison de Café (Draft Only)

Sept. 9: 12th Anniversary Well-Traveled Wild Ale

Sept. 9: Happiest Hour: Childhood Cancer Awareness Mango Middle Finger IPA

Sept. 9: Manhattan-inspired BA Wild Ale

Sept. 9: Braselton Brewing Doppelbock 2020 Collaboration

Sept. 9: Terminus 10 Tripel Bulleit 2021 Collaboration

Sept. 9: Four Stories Quad Bulleit 2021 Collaboration

Sept. 9: Fall of Civilization 2019

Sept. 9: Ode To Mercy Special Winter 2018

Sept. 9: 11th Anniversary Blend 2021

Sept. 9: Cloud 9 Anniversary Blend 2019 (Avondale)

Sept.9: Fieldhand 2019 (West End)

Sept. 9: Garden Beer Season 4 2020 (West End)

Sept. 9: Height of Civilization 2015 (West End)

Sept. 9: Height of Civilization 2016 (Avondale)

Sept. 9: Mystery BA Blended Sour (Avondale)

Sept. 9: Red Beard de Garde 2019 (Avondale)

Sept. 9: Gravitational Wave RIS 2020 (West End)

Sept. 16: Happiest Hour: Farmstand Peach Apricot Sour

Sept. 23: Happiest Hour: Southern Soul BBQ Collaboration (Banquet Clone)

Sept. 30: Happiest Hour: Spooky Dark Lager

Sept. 30: Happiest Hour: Old Bay Saison with Reid Ramsay of Beer Street Journal (taproom only)