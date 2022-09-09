Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. (ABI) is seeking bids from companies to build two segments of the Southside Trail. The two trail segments, known as Segments 4 and 5, are between Boulevard and Glenwood Avenue.

“We know residents have been waiting for the next phase of the Southside Trail to begin, and we are excited to be one step closer to construction,” said Clyde Higgs, President and CEO of ABI, in a press release. “The Southside Trail will be foundational to the BeltLine’s success, connecting the Westside Trail and the Eastside Trail and bringing us closer to a more connected Atlanta. Coupled with our supportive programming, we aim to build a BeltLine for all and to see neighbors and businesses stay in place and thrive.”

Construction of the Southside Trail includes the 14-foot-wide concrete multi-use path, planting, lighting, retaining walls, storm drainage, signage/wayfinding, connections to adjoining streets, streetscape / accessibility improvement, and bridge replacement and rehabilitation.

Segments 4 and 5 are anticipated to be complete within two years from the start of construction, barring any unforeseen circumstances. According to ABI, construction will begin once fiber relocation work is complete. The call for bids also indicates that challenges at the United Avenue and Ormewood Avenue road crossings – including rebuilding the bridge over United Avenue – may extend the timeframe for the work. this work may have an extended completion.

The unpaved trail will remain open for public use until construction begins.

ABI recognizes the importance of supplier diversity and seeks to hire diverse firms and suppliers to help build out the BeltLine with the goal of strengthening the economic development and viability for Minority Business Enterprises and Women Business Enterprises. ABI views equity as a business imperative that starts within the organization and transcends to the full range of our external work and partnerships.

To view this solicitation, interested parties can register on ABI’s procurement management website. Once registered, the invitation can be found here: Invitation to Bid, Southside Trail Segments 4 and 5 Construction. ABI is encouraging minority and women business enterprises to bid for the jobs.

Within the next two years, more than 80 percent of the mainline multi-use trail will be complete or under construction.