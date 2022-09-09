Chef Carmee, who will be serving these pork sisig tacos at Lean Draft House in the West End on Saturday, is one of many Filipino chefs popping up around town this weekend



On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 101 (and counting) underground dining events with 59 ITP and 42 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.

This weekend, we see all sorts of gatherings, celebrations and food festivals happening all around town.

GATHERINGS

Filipino chefs are leading the way for gatherings. At the @westside_motor_lounge, @kamayan_atl is hanging out with NYC based Filipino street food kings @sosarapnyc. The @therealdealbakery will be joining on Saturday and @bakers_hatt will be there on Sunday. Also on Saturday, @carmenderia takes over the @leandrafthouse in West End while @adobo.atl is hosting 2 seatings for a ticketed kamayan dinner in Decatur. @adobo.atl will also be at the O4W block party on Sunday (more on that below).

You’ll also find a couple of Food Truck Friday’s, one in Duluth and one in Virginia Highlands.

In Decatur on Saturday, the final Sun Market of the year will have some great chefs utilizing local produce including @jackalopeatl with Asian + Southern fusion, @calaveritasatl with vegan tacos, @itsmightyhans with Taiwanese and @crinklesbynina with desserts. And should you be thinking about some shoyu ramen broth shrimp & grits on Saturday morning (and we know you are), we are happy to tell you that @tko_thekorean1 has got you covered at the @ptreefarmersmk in Buckhead.

On Sunday, @crinklesbynina is back at it on Sunday along with Adobo and @gourmetstreetfoods (elevated comfort) at the @soupbelly_atl (dumplings) hosted O4W block party.

Finally on Sunday, @leaven_kitchen is hosting a long list of chefs at their September Market and Community Drive.

CELEBRATIONS

Lots to celebrate this weekend starting with Wild Heaven’s 12th anniversary with not surprisingly a good bit of beer releases and 3 days of @mascogotacos (at Avondale Estates). Celebrate the Lunar New Year at @juniper_cafe on the Westside with free moon cakes from @_momos_kitchen_with every dinner (reservations recommended). And celebrate the Italian Feast of San Gennaro at @granaatl in Piedmont Heights.

FOOD FESTIVALS

A couple of festivals worth noting including the @atlantagrilledcheese festival at @prattpullmandistrict in Kirkwood on Friday and the International Night Market in Lawrenceville on Friday and Saturday with loads of chefs and food from around the world.

Speaking of festivals, have you heard about the Soul of the South, a celebration of the Atlanta pop-up scene with tasting menus from a Punk Foodie curated group of 14 of some of the most interesting and inspirational pop of chefs? It’s on September 29th and gonna be a lot of fun.

THE DEETS



FRIDAY

Lawrenceville: International Night Market

5:00pm – 10:00pm | Lawrenceville Lawn

Avondale Estates: Mascogo Tacos

4:00pm – 8:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer

Duluth: Food Truck Friday

6:00pm – 9:00pm | Duluth Town Green

Virginia Highland: Food Truck Friday

6:00pm – 9:00pm | Virginia Highland District

SATURDAY

Buckhead: P’Tree Road Farmer’s Market with TKO Korean

8:30am – 12:00pm | Peachtree Road Farmers Market

Decatur: Sun Market with lots of chefs

11:00am – 2:00pm | Sun Market

Atlanta Grilled Cheese Festival

11:30am – 6:00pm | Pratt Pullman District

Avondale Estates: Mascogo Tacos

1:00pm – 8:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer

Lawrenceville: International Night Market

2:00pm – 10:00pm | Lawrenceville Lawn

West End: Chef Carmee (Filipino)

2:00pm | Lean Draft House

Westside: Filipino Street Food Pop-Up

4:00pm – 9:00pm | Westside Motor Lounge

Decatur: Adobo ATL (Filipino-American) Kamayan style dinner

5:00pm | Adobo Kitchen

Bolton: Juniper Cafe Lunar Festival Celebration

5:00pm – 9:00pm | Juniper Cafe

SUNDAY

Westside: Filipino Street Food Pop-Up

11:00am – 6:00pm | Westside Motor Lounge

Piedmont Heights: Grana hosts The Feast of San Gennaro

11:00am – 9:00pm | Grana

O4W: Pop-Up Block Party

11:00am – 3:00pm | a mano

Decatur: Lots of Chefs at September Market & Community Drive

11:00am – 6:00pm | Leaven Kitchen

Avondale Estates: Mascogo Tacos

1:00pm – 7:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer