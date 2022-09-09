The Atlanta Police Department has released surveillance video of the vehicle and suspects involved in the shooting of a security guard in Old Fourth Ward on Thursday morning.

According to the police report dated Sept. 8, officers responded to a shooting at the Station 464 apartments at 464 Boulevard NE. Upon arrival, officers found the male security with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was confronted by three male suspects breaking into vehicles. One of the suspects shot the victim then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477, online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.