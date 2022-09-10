Daisies in boom atop Arabia Mountain in south DeKalb County. (Courtesy Arabia Mountain Alliance)

Thousands of yellow daisies are bursting into bloom at Arabia Mountain in south DeKalb County this month, just in time to celebrate the Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve’s 50th anniversary.

To mark the occasion, the preserve is hosting a number of hikes and walks to explore the mountainside.

50th Anniversary Founder’s Day Hike

Join this historical hike on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 9 – 11 a.m. with the leaders and visionaries who helped create and continue to support the Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve.

50th Anniversary Celebration

On Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 10 – to 11:30 a.m., celebrate the past, present, and future of Arabia Mountain.

Here is a list of regularly scheduled hikes and walks at Arabia in September where you can explore the mountain on guided tours.

Guided Mountain Hikes – Sept 14, Sept 21, Sept 24

Morning Interpretive Hikes – Sept 11, Sept 16, Sept 18, Sept 23, Sept 25, Sept 30

Afternoon Walk It Out – Sept 14, Sept 21, Sept 28

Sunset Mountain Hike – Sept 17

Get details and information on all the upcoming events at arabiaalliance.org/events.