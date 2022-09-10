Thousands of yellow daisies are bursting into bloom at Arabia Mountain in south DeKalb County this month, just in time to celebrate the Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve’s 50th anniversary.
To mark the occasion, the preserve is hosting a number of hikes and walks to explore the mountainside.
50th Anniversary Founder’s Day Hike
Join this historical hike on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 9 – 11 a.m. with the leaders and visionaries who helped create and continue to support the Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve.
50th Anniversary Celebration
On Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 10 – to 11:30 a.m., celebrate the past, present, and future of Arabia Mountain.
Here is a list of regularly scheduled hikes and walks at Arabia in September where you can explore the mountain on guided tours.
Guided Mountain Hikes – Sept 14, Sept 21, Sept 24
Morning Interpretive Hikes – Sept 11, Sept 16, Sept 18, Sept 23, Sept 25, Sept 30
Afternoon Walk It Out – Sept 14, Sept 21, Sept 28
Sunset Mountain Hike – Sept 17
Get details and information on all the upcoming events at arabiaalliance.org/events.