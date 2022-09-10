It will take more than two years for Pierce to manufacture the two pumper trucks for the Sandy Springs Fire Department. (Pierce)

Sandy Springs will spend $1.84 million to order two pumper trucks for its fire department, but delivery isn’t expected for 27 months.

The new trucks will replace two trucks bought in 2016 and 2017, which will be kept as reserve fire engines. Two 2013 pumpers that have been held in reserve will be traded in for a value of $125,000.

The Pierce Custom PUC Pumper with equipment sells for $1.02 million each, but after a pre-pay discount of $84,000 and the $125,000 trade-in, that cost will be cut to $918,750 each.

It will take 27 months for Pierce to manufacture the pumper trucks for the Sandy Springs Fire Department. The current reserve trucks will be delivered for the trade-in at that time.

The purchase will be made through Ten-8 Fire and Safety Equipment of Georgia.