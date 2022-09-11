“Bros” will be the opening night film at the 35th annual Out on Film festival.

Atlanta’s LGBTQIA+ film festival Out on Film will call screen more than 140 films from 27 countries for its 35th Anniversary edition from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2.

The Oscar qualifying film festival, which was recently included on MovieMaker magazine’s “50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee” list, once again offers a diverse selection of films from highly anticipated studio efforts to independent films, including those made in Atlanta.

The festival opens with “Bros” – the first romantic comedy about two gay men from a major studio – and closes with the dark comedy “Chrissy Judy” about two drag queens looking for their big break.

Spotlight screenings include Micheal Rice’s “Black As U R,” Connie Cocchia’s “When Time Got Louder,” Daresha Kiyi’s “Mama Bears,” and the world premiere of Yuval David’s “Wonderfully Made — LGBTQ+R(eligion)” from executive producer Mark McDermott, and advocate producers including Lance Bass.

In total, Out on Film’s lineup includes 40 features (23 narrative films, 17 documentaries) and 16 short programs with 143 films representing 27 countries. Nearly all of these films will be available for nationwide streaming.

Tony Award-winning actor Colman Domingo (“Fear the Walking Dead,” the upcoming musical version of “The Color Purple”) will be on hand to receive this year’s Out on Film Icon Award, and additional special events will include a 40th Anniversary screening of “Grease 2” and the film festival’s first screenplay competition, sponsored by Warren Gump.

“Our 35th Anniversary presentation will hit all the notes that Out on Film has become noted for over the past four decades, with a wonderful combination of films from around the world, as well as from our amazing city of Atlanta,” said festival director Jim Farmer. “We’ve got a great honoree in Colman Domingo who somehow will manage to be on hand in the middle of his incredibly packed production schedule, and new wrinkles in store, including our very first screenplay competition coupled with a queer filmmaker celebration.”

For information on purchasing passes, tickets, and additional details on Out on Film, visit outonfilm.org.