Save the Video Store is a horror-themed theater experience.

Just in time for the Halloween season, a new horror-themed interactive theater experience is coming to Atlanta.

“As we continue our Downtown revitalization efforts, we are passionate about introducing immersive and entertaining experiences like Save the Video Store that bring life back to Underground Atlanta,” said Shaneel Lalani, CEO of Lalani Ventures.

Underground Atlanta will host the Save the Video Store theater experience on Sept. 16 to Oct. 16.

“Underground Atlanta has always been a hub for entertainment in the city, and it is our priority to attract these unique concepts as we continue larger activation efforts,” said Lalani.

Save the Video Store was created and directed by Erin Stegeman.

The experience is a combination of campy nostalgia, interactive theater, and an escape room.

The 90-minute experience thrusts guests into late 90s’ scary movies as they engage with the cast of employees.

A themed bar, the Moviebuster, will also offer guests nostalgic drinks before and after the show.

The production comes to Atlanta through Into the Film, an interactive production company.

“We are all massive cinephiles who have been hungry for a new way to experience film, bringing it to life with immersive theater,” said Erik Mihlsten, Into the Film co-founder.

“With the massive growth of the film industry in Atlanta over the last several years, we believe it’s the perfect location to thrust an audience right into the action at the intersection of film and theater.”

General admission tickets are $39. Additionally, this event has a PG-13 rating. Anyone under 13 must attend with an adult.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.