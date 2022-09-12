Eligible voters in Atlanta will now have an easy-to-use resource to connect them with the most up-to-date voter information.

The City of Atlanta and the Equality Foundation of Georgia are launching the ‘Atlanta Votes’ initiative. The initative aims to increase civic participation in the upcoming November election.

“Voting remains our most powerful instrument of change. Despite party affiliations, backgrounds or beliefs, we all have an ability to impact our daily lives and those of others when we cast our ballots in each and every election,” said Mayor Andre Dickens.

This nonpartisan effort will work to educate and inspire Atlantans to become more engaged in the electoral process.

“Atlanta has a rich history that has placed our city at the epicenter of change, shaped by all parties and powered by people using their vote as their voice,” added Dickens.

In Atlanta, eligible voters may cast ballots in Fulton County or DeKalb County, depending upon where they reside. These counties are governed by two separate election boards.

“With shifts in voting laws and changes to voting locations, it is imperative for voters to have a one-stop-shop that empowers them to obtain critical election information,” added Mayor Dickens.

The Atlanta Votes website offers voters an easy-to-use resource that will connect them to localized information.

Additionally, the website offers direct access to Georgia’s My Voter Page, which offers statewide voter information and resources.

Former council president Felicia Moore will serve as senior advisor for the project.

Improving voter turnout

Currently, Atlanta is composed of 468,866 registered voters, who reside in either Fulton or DeKalb counties.

According to data from Fulton and DeKalb County election offices, 58.3% of registered voters in Atlanta cast ballots in 2018.

Atlanta Votes will also strive to reach eligible residents that may not be aware of the voting process.

The launch of the Atlanta Votes website marks the beginning of a comprehensive effort that includes a multi-tiered approach to educating voters about ways to cast ballots in the upcoming election via absentee ballots or by casting ballots during the advance voting period or on Election Day.

To learn more, visit Atlanta Votes.