As a national search is underway for a permanent chief to lead the Atlanta Police Department, Mayor Andre Dickens is requesting community input on policing through a public survey.

“Effective 21st century policing requires a diverse group of community voices involved in the search for a permanent Police Chief,” Dickens said in a press release. “Building public trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve is a collaborative process, and our Administration wants to ensure that all Atlantans have a seat at the table so we can hear their priorities for policing in Atlanta.”

Participants in the survey remain anonymous and will be asked for their input on qualifications important to them in the next chief, APD services they view as highest priorities and more.

The Community Input Survey is live and can be found online here: City of Atlanta – Chief of Police Search – Community Input Survey (surveymonkey.com)