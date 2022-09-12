The South Fulton Convention and Visitors Bureau has announced that it will partner with the City of South Fulton to host the 21st annual Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) National Tennis Championships.

The annual tennis competition is slated to take place at the South Fulton Tennis Center. The tournament will begin on Thursday, Sept. 15, and run until Sunday, Sept. 18.

With nearly 250 players representing 15 schools across the United States, this year’s HBCU National Tennis Championships will be the biggest in the event’s history, according to the South Fulton Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“We are honored to host the 21st Annual HBCU National Tennis Championships in the City of South Fulton for the very first time,” said Chantel Ross Francois, executive director of the South Fulton Convention & Visitor Bureau. “We look forward to providing a safe and memorable experience for the athletes and fans visiting us over the next several days, as we welcome them into our wonderful community.”

The tournament will be including both singles and doubles matches. As well, schools are able to enter up to four singles players and three doubles teams in any flight.

The South Fulton Convention and Visitor Bureau also says that it will be providing guests with information about activities that their friends and family can enjoy when they are not watching the matches.

In addition, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the South Fulton Convention and Visitor Bureau says it will also be hosting a VIP Opening Reception. The reception will be taking place at the Fairfield Inn and Suites from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

For more information about the HBCU National Tennis Championships, or to purchase tickets for the event, you can head over here.