DeKalb County Tax Commissioner Irvin Johnson is reminding property owners of the upcoming property tax deadline on Sept 30.

Property owners in DeKalb have the option of either paying the first of two property tax installments, or paying the full annual amount in one single payment by the Sept. 30 deadline.

For taxpayers opting to pay in two installments, the deadline for the second payment installment is due on Nov. 15.

To avoid any delays, Johnson recommends that taxpayers plan in advance and make their payments online at DeKalbTax.org. Taxpayers also have the option of utilizing additional payment methods such as by mail or by phone. Johnson recommends these options because he says that taxpayers who are paying in person should expect potentially long wait times.

“We encourage taxpayers to plan ahead and make payments either by phone, secure drop box at one of our three office locations, or online before the Sept. 30 deadline,” said Johnson. “Customers paying in person can expect longer lines and wait times as the deadline approaches.”

Taxpayers that opt to pay via secure drop box can find them located at the Memorial Drive or Clairmont Road tax office locations, as well as at the South DeKalb Mall tax office location.

Anyone who chooses to pay by phone can simply call 770-336-7500, and the service is open every Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For property owners who decide to pay by mail, the Tax Commissioner’s Office says that all mailed payments must be postmarked by the U.S. Postal Service by the due date to avoid incurring late fees.

The Tax Commissioner’s Office says that any property owners who are paying in person will be able to do so at the Memorial Drive office location, starting Monday, Sept. 19 to Friday, Sept. 30.

Taxpayers that are paying in person are required to bring their tax bill stubs and a valid Georgia ID or driver’s license. Debit, credit, check and money order are all accepted methods of payment.

Customers paying in person will also be required to undergo a security screening and temperature check, according to the Tax Commissioner’s Office.