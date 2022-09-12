With the midterm elections less than two months away, we wanted to share some of our favorite local political podcasts and programs that keep us in the know on Georgia’s political happenings.

🗣 The Georgia Gang, a weekly public affairs program, airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. on Fox 5 with former journalist Lori Geary moderating a group of political consultants and experts discussing the latest happenings in Georgia.



🍳 Political Breakfast drops on Wednesday mornings and is hosted by WABE’s Lisa Rayam with political strategists Tharon Johnson (D) and Brian Robinson (R) providing their analyses of local politics. (Attend a live event at Georgia State University on Sept. 20.)

🎙 Friend of the Draft Saba Long hosts Where the Party At?, a weekly podcast to educate and engage Georgians.

🗳 Georgia Public Broadcasting’s daily Political Rewind with Bill Nigut and a rotating panel of guests provides insight on what’s impacting Georgians on the local and federal levels.



🗞 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy host Politically Georgia on Wednesdays and Fridays.

🎙There’s a new podcast from Republican commentator Janelle King. Let’s Talk About it with Janelle King debuted last week.

🗣 The Georgia Politics Podcast with Preston Thompson focuses on what’s going on in the state capitol and around Georgia.

🗳 Georgia Votes 2022, hosted by WABE’s Rahul Bali, Sam Gringlas, and Susanna Capelouto, with Axios Atlanta’s Emma Hurt. This weekly podcast helps drops on Fridays and aims to help voters understand what’s happening in Georgia’s 2022 elections and its national implications.