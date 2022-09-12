Phipps Plaza in Buckhead. (Simon Property Group) Credit: Simon

Luxury brand Hermés has signed a lease to open a new 7,000 square-foot boutique at Phipps Plaza in Buckhead. The boutique is planned to open at the end of the second quarter of 2024.

“Hermès is synonymous with artisanal craftmanship and rich heritage,” said Vicki Hanor, senior vice president of luxury leasing for Simon, in a news release. Simon is the real estate investment trust that owns Phipps Plaza and also Buckhead’s other upscale mall, Lenox Square.

“The addition of Hermès at Phipps Plaza is another exciting step in the luxury evolution our consumers expect in Atlanta,” Hanor said.

The Hermés location will be near one of the mall’s entrances and adjacent to the One Phipps Plaza expansion including a 13-story office tower. The adjacent luxury Nobu Hotel recently started accepting bookings for late November.

A rendering of the Phipps Plaza redevelopment. (Courtesy Simon)

Hanor told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Hermès is one of 15 luxury retailers to be added to Phipps Plaza’s ground floor by mid-2024. She declined to name the other 14 luxury retailers.

Hermés has a store in the Buckhead Village District, and tonetoatl.com reported in June this store was closing to move to Phipps Plaza.

Luxury brands AMIRI, Alexander McQueen, Dior and Givenchy are expected to open stores at Phipps Plaza by next year.