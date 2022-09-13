Fulton County School Board member Gail Dean, who represents part of Sandy Springs, announced her retirement on Sept. 23 after 22 years on the board.

Her retirement will be effective Oct. 31, according to an FCS release.

Gail Dean, District 3 FCS Board member. (FCS)

“I want to thank my fellow Board members; we have accomplished so much together, not the least of which includes supporting every graduating student and maintaining financial stability,” Dean said in the release. “To my Community in District 3, I am so appreciative of your support and celebrate the many successes we achieved together including improving student achievement, expanding existing schools and constructing new school buildings.”

The remaining board members will appoint a qualified resident of the district, which includes parts of Sandy Springs and Fulton County south of Atlanta city limits. Her term ends Dec. 31, 2024, with a nonpartisan election planned in spring of 2024.

Dean said she isn’t retiring but is merely changing her focus. She plans to take care of her health, family and her bees.

Two board member-created vacancies have been filled in the past 10 years, with current members Katha Stuart and Kimberly Dove filling vacancies.

The board’s replacement process for vacancies includes applications by interested persons, vetting of those persons by the school districts, invitations for interviews of them and finally selection by the remaining board members to fill the unexpired term.

“On behalf of Board, I want to thank Ms. Dean for her extraordinary work during her years of service. On a personal note, she and I have enjoyed a close friendship for two decades, and it has been an honor to serve alongside her in our mutual commitment to supporting and leading Fulton County Schools,” FCS Board President Julia Bernath said in the release.

Dean’s replacement won’t be the only new member on the board. Voters selected two new board members in elections for Bernath’s seat this

Applications will be accepted and must consist of a résumé and letter of interest outlining qualifications. Applicants must live in District 3 as determined by the maps approved by the General Assembly during the 2022 legislative session. Those maps can be found at www.fultonschools.org/board under the heading “New Board Districts Approved for 2023.” District 3 includes parts of both North and South Fulton.

Applicants must have lived within District 3 for at least one year (12 months) and be a Georgia resident. Additional requirements and information will be available on the Fulton County Schools website at www.fultonschools.org/board.

All applications must be received by Board Services no later than 5 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2022. Applications may be submitted via email to mailto:boardservices@fultonschools.org or via hand delivery, Attn: Board Services at 6201 Powers Ferry Road, Atlanta, GA 30339.

A mandatory in-person information session for applicants will be held on Friday, Oct. 7. The time and place will be provided to candidates upon receipt of a completed application.