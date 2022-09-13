Dunwoody’s Stage Door Theatre is starting its 49th season with “Ordinary Days,” its first musical since before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“Ordinary Days,” by Adam Gwon, follows four characters in New York City and explores how their lives interweave with one another. The show begins on Sept. 30 and will run until Oct. 16, according to a press release.

The production is directed by Keena Redding, and stars Jared Brodie, Anna Holland, Frankie Marasa V, and Triumph Gardner. Performances are Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. with 2:30 p.m. matinees on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online.