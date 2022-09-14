The building that currently houses Skate Escape at the corner of 12 Street and Piedmont Avenue will get a rooftop dining area. (Renderings courtesy of 12th & Everything.)

12th & Everything, an adaptive reuse project at the corner of 12 Street and Piedmont Avenue, will be the home of a restaurant, coffee house, and a new space for Skate Escape.

Located across the street from Piedmont Park’s 12th Street gate, the project will convert two existing buildings – including the building that houses Skate Escape.

Made of stone and cedar, the design of the 2,315-square-foot building at 1084 Piedmont will draw inspiration from Piedmont Park, housing a restaurant downstairs and an 800-square-foot, upstairs dining terrace with a gable covered bar overlooking the park. The terrace will also be available for private events.

Next door, the 1094 building will be around 1,500 square feet and feature the iconic, historic skate shop Skate Escape fronted by a new coffee shop called PMA Coffee.

The project is rooted in honoring the corner’s history by celebrating the city’s oldest roller skate and skateboard shop, which called the location home since the 1970s. When the shop reopens in its new, larger space, it will continue to offer entry-level skates, high-end investment pieces and skateboards.

Atlanta coffee industry vet Danielle Glasky is spearheading 12th & Everything, bringing nearly two decades experience in hospitality. Formerly of Spiller Park and Octane, she is also the Founder of Tic Tac Coffee, a pop-up coffee truck, and Bat, Bat Soda, a burgeoning, ready-to-drink bubbly coffee and tea beverage company.

PMA Coffee will offer a unique coffee menu with beans from Black & White Coffee Roasters in North Carolina, a rotating selection of seasonal beverages, and pastries and baguettes from a local baker.

“We couldn’t be more honored to serve as stewards of this important corner in the Midtown community,” said Glasky in a press release. “This space has a story to preserve and celebrate as a beloved destination for skaters across the city, and we hope to uplift Skate Escape’s history while bringing more reasons for neighbors to visit 12th and Piedmont.”

Local architecture firm Smallwood is handling the design. Elements of the existing buildings will be restored and preserved as much as possible, and new elements will mirror the building’s vintage design and aesthetic. A canopy structure will connect the two buildings and provide shade over a second-story outdoor dining terrace with views overlooking the park. Fronting Piedmont Avenue will be an outdoor communal dining area with evergreen landscaping, providing an urban oasis on Midtown’s bustling, pedestrian-friendly avenue.

12th & Everything is taking an environmentally conscious approach and working with Cherry Street Energy, a company powering businesses through renewable energy, which will also occupy a small office space on property. Solar panels will be installed on top of the 1084 building as well as along the building’s back wall.