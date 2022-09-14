Atlanta-based marketing and public relations agency Jackson Spalding has brought on a new partner and two new members to its senior leadership team.

Jackson Spaliding is welcoming Chowning Aguilera to its ownership team. Aguilera started with the agency in 2018.

“[Aguilera’s] addition as an agency partner continues to propel us as a strong, independent agency. When we founded Jackson Spalding in 1995, we made independence a foundation of the agency so that we are accountable to our clients, fellow team members and our communities,” co-founder Glen Jackson said.

“[Aguilera’s] deep business leadership, partnered with her strategic acumen and empathy for clients and colleagues alike, make her a wonderful addition.”

Aguilera leads Jackson Spalding’s client advisory department where she is responsible for managing and growing client relationships.

New additions to the agency’s leadership team include Turner Broadcasting System executive Justin Williams. Williams has joined Jackson Spalding to lead the agency’s growing digital marketing group. His digital and performance marketing background includes product development, data analytics, market segmentation and more.

“[Williams] is going to be transformative for our digital business, bringing decades of multichannel marketing experience that often has extended into strategic business consulting. His natural orientation around broader business goals will serve our clients and teams extremely well,” said partner Randall Kirsch.

Jackson Spalding’s last new leadership hire is Monica Corbett. Corbett recently joined the agency to lead its health practice. Corbett most recently served as senior manager of communications at GoFundMe. During her time at GoFundMe she leveraged her strategic communications expertise in a fast-paced and innovative environment.