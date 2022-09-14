Brookhaven expects to break ground on its new City Hall in September of 2023, according to City Manager Christian Sigman.

During a Sept. 13 meeting, the Brookhaven City Council reviewed a space plan for the upcoming City Hall, which will be at the Brookhaven/Oglethorpe MARTA Station. The city finalized an agreement to build its new City Hall in June.

Kathryn Scott, a representative from the Sizemore Group, presented the draft space plan to the council. Sigman said that the city would be moving forward with the Sizemore Group for the project at a July 26 council meeting.

According to Sigman, the space plan is not a design, but rather a “ballpark on the size of the structure, what kind of functions will be in it, the adjacencies of the functions in that building.”

The Sizemore Group will also be handling the public input process for the space plan, which will begin in about a month, according to a city spokesperson.

The City Council also approved two contracts for the City Hall project during the meeting. One is a project management services agreement with the construction management company Comprehensive Services Inc. That contract is not to exceed $1,220,400, according to city documents. The other contract is a $3 million architectural contract with Sizemore Group for the design of the City Hall.

According to city documents, funding for both will be provided through the city’s Special Services District (SSD) and will later be reimbursed with a future bond issuance. The SSD, which was approved by the city in 2021, has certain business owners pay more in property taxes to help fund infrastructure improvements.