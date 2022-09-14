Children participate in a “Cub Club” event in the Nurture program at Davis Academy. (Submitted)

The Davis Academy launched a community initiative called Nurture in celebration of its 30th anniversary, offering programming and resources to engage and support families with young children.

Nurture programs are designed to spark connection, growth, and inspiration among children and adults through experiential learning, interactive playtime, and social engagement, according to a news release from the Sandy Springs school.

“Nurture will offer an array of programs and resources that will help families from all backgrounds throughout Atlanta explore their identities, connect with one another, and discover the many local resources that are available to help guide them through the amazing and sometimes complex journey of raising children in today’s world,” said Amy Helman-Darley, Nurture’s Outreach and Engagement manager.

Mini Cubs serves families with newborns and tots – 6 months to 2 years old – to meet and connect with other families. Cub Club activities meet the developmental and social needs of children ages 3-5. Caregivers can create meaningful connections as families take advantage of engagement opportunities.

Parenting workshops and resources should provide support and guidance to first-time parents, those with multiple children, grandparents and other caregivers, according to the school.

“There is an important push for ‘self-care’ in the modern-day parenting world,” Taryn Rioseco, a member of Nurture’s Advisory Council, and Founder of Here We Grow, said. “We know that for a parent to be fully present and engaged with their child, they must put themselves first and also have a landing place to receive the same type of support.”

The Davis Academy serves students from Mechina (Pre-K) through eighth grade at its two state-of-the-art campuses on Roberts Drive in the Sandy Springs/Dunwoody area.

Families can learn more about Nurture online at nutureatlanta.org.