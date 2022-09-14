A nationwide analysis from the Fuels Institute analyzed how many electric car charging stations states are likely to need by 2030 to support the growing electric vehicle market. Georgia ranks 12th in the top 15 states for number of EV registrations.

The study found that the ideal ratio for vehicles to electric chargers is about 11-to-1. Last year, Georgia had a ratio of about 13-to-1, placing 7th lowest in the country.

Executive Director of the Fuels Institute John Eichberger said that means Georgia is trending in a positive direction.

“You want that number to be lower beccause that means if you’ve got onto a vehicle and you need electricity now, you want to be able to get it,” he said. “And if you’ve got a low ratio, you have a very good opportunity to find a charger not being occupied.”

Eichberger said Georgia‘s plans for additional chargers are on track to support electric vehicle sales through 2030. The forecast estimates the state will be at a 9-to-1 ratio by 2030, making Georgia a low priority for additional development.

In contrast, states like California with a 29-to-1 car-to-charger ratio are a high priority. Sales for electric vehicles there have grown faster than car charger placement, creating long lines. California currently accounts for about 41% of all electric vehicles in the country, according to the study.

Eichberger said understanding where vehicles are concentrated can inform investments in infrastructure.

“If the Georgia drivers are already taken care of, then we can address the needs of other people in the country where they may be underserved on charger development,” he said.

The Fuels Institute found in the study the country would need nearly 1.8 million electric car chargers installed in total to have a balanced car-to-charger ratio in 2030.