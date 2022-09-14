This weekend would have been Music Midtown, which was canceled last month. Here’s a rundown of some shows to fill your dance card.
 
Wednesday, Sept 14
🏝️ Islander @ Vinyl
🎸 Tessa Violet @ Terminal West

Thursday, Sept. 15
🎶  Hojean @ Masquerade

Friday, Sept. 16
🔪 The Killers @ State Farm Arena
🎹  Matt Nathanson @ Variety Playhouse 
🎤 Ween @ The Eastern 

Saturday, Sept. 17
🕺 KC And the Sunshine Band @ Brightmoor Amphitheater  
🎤 Javed Ali @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

Sunday, Sept. 18
💃 Prince Royce @ The Eastern
🤘 My Chemical Romance @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre 

Monday, Sept. 19
🥁 Ringo Starr @ Cobb Energy Centre

Tuesday, Sept. 20
🎸 Avi Kaplan @ Terminal West

*BOOKMARK THIS* 

🗓️ For even more concerts, visit our event calendar, How Do You Atlanta?, produced in partnership with WABE and Decaturish.

Rough Draft

Rough Draft is a daily email from Reporter Newspapers and Atlanta Intown. Subscribe at www.roughdraftatlanta.com