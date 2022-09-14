This weekend would have been Music Midtown, which was canceled last month. Here’s a rundown of some shows to fill your dance card.



Wednesday, Sept 14

🏝️ Islander @ Vinyl

🎸 Tessa Violet @ Terminal West

Thursday, Sept. 15

🎶 Hojean @ Masquerade

Friday, Sept. 16

🔪 The Killers @ State Farm Arena

🎹 Matt Nathanson @ Variety Playhouse

🎤 Ween @ The Eastern

Saturday, Sept. 17

🕺 KC And the Sunshine Band @ Brightmoor Amphitheater

🎤 Javed Ali @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

Sunday, Sept. 18

💃 Prince Royce @ The Eastern

🤘 My Chemical Romance @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Monday, Sept. 19

🥁 Ringo Starr @ Cobb Energy Centre

Tuesday, Sept. 20

🎸 Avi Kaplan @ Terminal West

