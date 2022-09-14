This weekend would have been Music Midtown, which was canceled last month. Here’s a rundown of some shows to fill your dance card.
Wednesday, Sept 14
🏝️ Islander @ Vinyl
🎸 Tessa Violet @ Terminal West
Thursday, Sept. 15
🎶 Hojean @ Masquerade
Friday, Sept. 16
🔪 The Killers @ State Farm Arena
🎹 Matt Nathanson @ Variety Playhouse
🎤 Ween @ The Eastern
Saturday, Sept. 17
🕺 KC And the Sunshine Band @ Brightmoor Amphitheater
🎤 Javed Ali @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
Sunday, Sept. 18
💃 Prince Royce @ The Eastern
🤘 My Chemical Romance @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Monday, Sept. 19
🥁 Ringo Starr @ Cobb Energy Centre
Tuesday, Sept. 20
🎸 Avi Kaplan @ Terminal West
🗓️ For even more concerts, visit our event calendar, How Do You Atlanta?, produced in partnership with WABE and Decaturish.