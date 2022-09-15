The Sandy Springs Fire Department visited Cambridge International Preschool on Sept. 13 to teach children ages 3-5 on what to do in fire emergencies.
Lt. William Pildner from the Engine 54 Team taught students about dialing 911 and how to “Stop, Drop, and Roll,” in fire emergencies. He also supervised a full fire drill with the entire school, including infants through Pre-K.
Children from every continent – except Antarctica – attend Cambridge.
Cambridge is located at 5197 Rowell Road, at the intersection with Mount Paran Road.
The private preschool in the northern part of Buckhead is a boutique school for children from infancy through kindergarten. It operates as a full-day school on a 12 month calendar. The school presents an international curriculum, which is taught in both English and Spanish in a bilingual/two-way learning model.