Firefighters taught preschoolers on what to do in case of a fire at Cambridge International Preschool. Front row from left, Cambridge International Preschool students Lincoln Caiafa, Sierra Liu, Nico Mazario, Dallas Faulconer, James Jorgenson, and Alivia Drayton-James. Back row from left, Sandy Springs Engine 54 Firefighter Carvin Walker, Lt. Kristene Jones, Cambridge International Preschool Headmaster Christopher Darley, Sandy Springs FD Lt. William Pildner, and Engine 54 Firefighter Ronnie Miller. (Submitted)

The Sandy Springs Fire Department visited Cambridge International Preschool on Sept. 13 to teach children ages 3-5 on what to do in fire emergencies.

Lt. William Pildner from the Engine 54 Team taught students about dialing 911 and how to “Stop, Drop, and Roll,” in fire emergencies. He also supervised a full fire drill with the entire school, including infants through Pre-K.

Children from every continent – except Antarctica – attend Cambridge.

Cambridge is located at 5197 Rowell Road, at the intersection with Mount Paran Road.

The private preschool in the northern part of Buckhead is a boutique school for children from infancy through kindergarten. It operates as a full-day school on a 12 month calendar. The school presents an international curriculum, which is taught in both English and Spanish in a bilingual/two-way learning model.