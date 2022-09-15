Courtesy Star Community Bar Instagram.

Star Community Bar’s current lease ends on Dec. 31, 2022, but according to the bar’s ownership group there has been an agreement in principle to reconvene talks of a new lease or lease-type arrangement into 2023.

“We are moving forward like nothing has changed,” Star Community Bar co-owner Luke Lewis said during a recent interview. “We are still booking shows for 2023.”

The Little Five Points building in which the bar has been located for three decades will be demolished to make room for a mixed-use development from Third & Urban that will include restaurants and office space.

The developer has offered a basement space in the new building that could be the new home of Star Community Bar.

For now, Lewis said the bar is looking forward to continuing business as usual and that includes negotiations. “What’s next for the Star Bar is to keep up good-faith talks with Third & Urban,” Lewis said.

The Star Community Bar ownership group wants to let the Little Five Points community and others that have visited the bar in the past that they are still here. “We ain’t dead yet,” Lewis said. “We’re still doing what we do.”

Asked how patrons and non-patrons can support the effort to keep Star Community Bar in Little Five Points, Lewis said they should keep coming to the bar and having a good time

The bar’s longtime landlord has been transparent with the Star Community Bar ownership team about the development process, and Lewis said the talks with all involved have been consistent and thus far very positive. “We may not always get what we want, but I think we will all win in the end,” said Lewis.

Lewis added that the bar and the Little Five Points community belong together. “Our preferred option is to save the Star Bar, we don’t know if that’s possible,” said Lewis. “We were able to save it one time, come down and help us do it again.”