A photo of a different Hampton Social location.

“Rosé all day” is coming to High Street.

An upscale restaurant called The Hampton Social is coming to Dunwoody’s $2 billion High Street development, according to a press release. The Hampton Social is a coastal-inspired restaurant that will serve signature cocktails and feature a rosé menu.

“Bringing first-to-market concepts like The Hampton Social to Central Perimeter aligns with our vision of creating a unique shopping and dining destination at High Street,” said Molly Morgan, who is leading retail leasing for High Street, in the press release. “With its gorgeous interiors, fun atmosphere and delicious food, The Hampton Social will deliver an exceptional experience unlike anything in the city.”

Construction on the High Street project, a 36-acre mixed development near Perimeter Mall, began in November of 2021. The Hampton Social will open as part of the project’s first phase, which includes 150,000 square feet of retail and restaurants, about 600 apartments, 90,000 square feet of office space and an expansive lawn. The minigolf bar Puttshack has also been announced for the development.

Parker Hospitality is the Chicago-based company that operates The Hampton Social. The restaurant is expected to open in 2024, according to the release.

“I’m so excited for The Hampton Social to join the Atlanta dining scene,” says Brad Parker, CEO and founder of Parker Hospitality, in the release. “Atlanta is an incredible food city and I’ve been eyeing it for almost three years now. With the development of High Street, I knew this location would be the perfect opportunity to bring our style of cuisine to the Georgia community.”