Keith Parker, Goodwill North Georgia

The Community Assistance Center’s Career Center will host a “Workforce to Workplace” panel and open house on Thursday, Sept. 22, featuring three metro Atlanta workforce industry experts.

The panel discussion at the newly opened Career Center at 1130 Hightower Trail, Sandy Springs, will include Keith Parker, CEO of Goodwill of North Georgia; Erin Powell, talent acquisition for Northside Hospital, and; Caroline Davis, Economic Development manager for the city of Sandy Springs.

They will discuss how to connect qualified jobseekers to career paths at local companies and organizations, according to a CAC release.

After the panel discussion, attendees can mix and mingle with employers, industry experts, jobseekers and local government representatives and tour the facility.

The Career Centers offers services for jobseekers including educational resources, access to training and certification programs, and partnerships with local employers. It works with local employers, nonprofits, and government entities to facilitate workforce development in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs.

Caroline Davis, City of Sandy Springs

Parker took the leadership role at Goodwill of North Georgia in October 2017. Prior to transitioning into this role, he served as CEO of the largest transit systems in several cities, including San Antonio, Charlotte and most recently, Atlanta (MARTA).

Since Davis joined the city in 2018, she has been responsible for facilitating economic development planning and initiatives, identifying and fostering economic development opportunities, assisting local organizations, businesses, and individuals with supporting their business development goals, managing citywide recruitment and retention efforts and marketing the city to bolster and grow the business community.

Erin Powell, Northside Hospital

Powell has been in a leadership role at Northside since 2017, leveraging her decade-plus of recruitment experience in identifying, cultivating, and recruiting talented individuals in the healthcare field. She is a graduate of the Leadership Sandy Springs class of 2019 and on the advisory committee for Youth Leadership Sandy Springs.

RSVP online to attend the panel at the Career Center.