Georgia State University (GSU) executive in residence and president of the World Affairs Council of Atlanta, Rickey Bevington, has earned a prestigious leadership fellow.

Bevington has been selected for the 2022-2023 Leadership Fellow of the International Women’s Forum (IWF).

“I’m privileged to have this opportunity, thanks to women who supported me in the process,” said Bevington. “I look forward to leveraging the IWF Leadership Fellows experience to open doors for other women in the future.”

The IWF Leadership Fellow is a year-long, intensive development program for 40 select participants.

A decorated career in journalism

Bevington was named president of the World Affairs Council of Atlanta in January and now holds an appointment as an executive in residence with GSU’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business.

Prior to her role as president, Bevington held the position of senior correspondent with Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) for 15 years.

Bevington was a host and executive producer of multiple television and radio programs, including:

PBS Newshour

National Public Radio

Marketplace

Connecticut Public Radio

WFSB TV-3

Sundance Channel

Showtime Network

Under her tenure as news director, GPB won the Edward R. Murrow Award for journalism excellence and two Emmy Awards.

She regularly moderates candidate debates for the Atlanta Press Club and moderated the World Affairs Council’s International Women’s Day events between 2016 and 2020.

Throughout her career, she has interviewed numerous public figures including former President Jimmy Carter, former United Nations Ambassador Andrew Young, and Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

Bevington holds a B.A. in comparative literature from Barnard College of Columbia University, and has earned significant international expertise as a member of:

The Council on Foreign Relations’ Local Journalists Initiative

The German Marshall Fund

The French-American Foundation

The Georgia Council for International Visitors

IWF’s Leadership Fellows Program

The IWF Fellows Program annually convenes fellows from around the world for a total of 20 days of leadership development.

It was launched in 1994 with seed funding from the U.S. Labor Department as a direct result of the Glass Ceiling Commission.

The program holds academic partnerships with Harvard Business School and INSEAD.

The approach is holistic and focused on the participant’s personal and professional development, career path, and leadership trajectory while embracing the value of an outside perspective.

In addition to leadership training, fellows are pair up with a mentor. Through the mentoring experience, participants gather personal insights and advice from women at the top of their field.

Fellows also take part in IWF’s annual World Leadership Conference, which brings together 850+ women executives from more than 40 nations.

