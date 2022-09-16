Mariah Carey’s Sandy Springs mansion is on the market. She’s selling Atlanta home less than a year after buying the property. For a cool $6.5 million, one lucky homebuyer will get to see just how the “All I Want For Christmas is You” star lived it up in the Peach State.

At 12,575 square feet, the mansion rests atop 4.2 acres. The home has nine bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a heated pool and pool house, and tennis courts. When it comes to luxury, it’s hard to beat the main bedroom.

“Designed to indulge, the glamorous oversized primary bedroom suite features a dressing room, private balcony, morning bar, luxe fireplace surrounded by custom built-ins, lavishly appointed bath and an enormous closet with custom shelving and storage,” Shanna Bradley’s listing with Ansley Real Estate said.

For those not sold on the property quite yet, the megahome is also chock full of extra amenities.

“Finished to perfection, the expansive daylight terrace level offers a state-of-the-art home theatre, workout room, private guest suite and living room with fireplace open to a large outdoor entertaining/play area,” the listing said. “Additional features include large 3rd floor bonus level with recording booth, spacious en-suite secondary bedrooms, and a 3-car garage.”

This is not the first time the music icon’s Atlanta mansion has made it into the headlines. The Sandy Springs home was one of several houses targeted in a string of burglaries that date back as early as last October. Carey’s mansion was burglarized on July 27 while the Grammy-winning singer was on vacation in the Hamptons.

As first reported by Buckhead.com, a management company with ties to Mariah Carrey purchased the colonial estate in an off-market transaction for $5.65 million in Nov. 2021. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution confirmed through the Fulton County property records that the estate was purchased by The Mirage Real Estate Trust, which is notably similar to the talent agency Mirage Entertainment Inc. — where Carey operates as the company’s CEO.

Listing by Shanna Bradley of Ansley Real Estate.

This story comes to Reporter Newspapers + Atlanta Intown through a reporting partnership with The Atlanta Journal-Consitution.