On Saturday, BBQ royalty Keenan’s, Keebler’s and Secret Pint are hosting a luau at Pontoon Brewing in Dunwoody including a whole hog, Texas style sausages and the pictured ribs.



On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 118 (and counting) underground dining events with 69 ITP and 49 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.

CELEBRATIONS

A couple of chefs are hosting celebrations this weekend. On Friday, @gorditasatl is celebrating Mexican Independence Day along with @calaveritasatl and other vendors at @homegrownga in Reynoldstown. On Saturday and Sunday, it’s all about @thiccburgers 2nd anniversary on National Cheeseburger Day at @eventidebrewing in Grant Park with @loopholesatl (Sat) and @thecereallab (Sun).

FESTIVALS

Friday has the @kirkwoodwinestroll with lots of chefs, while the @atlfoodandwine ticketed festival has even more in tasting tents on both Saturday and Sunday. Also on Saturday and Sunday, get your Japan fix in Duluth at @japanfest_atlanta with lots of Japanese food to be had including one of our favorites, okonomiyaki by @okyakiatl

COLLABS

On Saturday, if you are into BBQ, you really should stop by @pontoonbrewing in Dunwoody for a BBQ Luau. @keenans_pit_bbq is cooking up a whole hog, @secretpintbbq will have hot honey Havarti as one of five smoked sausage links and @keeblerskitchenbbq will be bringing their ribs and famous banana pudding. These folks are currently the royalty of BBQ pop-ups…get there early and expect lines.

On Sunday, @nfaburger in Dunwoody hosts a breakfast taco mashup. The tacos will have brisket smoked by @gcbbq‘s Robert Owens, pickled onions, scrambled eggs, hatch green chiles on flour tortillas made by @casaroblesroswell’s Laura Orellana Martin and a side of NFA Burger’s beef tallow tater tots. Also on Sunday, @adobo.atl and @sevenfingersbakedgoods are hosting a ticketed Filipino brunch with two seatings in a yet to be disclosed downtown location.

OTHER NOTABLE EVENTS

@seoulchikinat is playing a rare solo gig at @boggssocial in the West End on Saturday night while on Sunday @sosofedatl kicks off her residency at @fullcommissionatl in Grant Park on Sunday-Tuesdays. Finally, @gweilodumplings will be serving up dumplings, curry and kimchi glizzy dogs at @beerwildheaven in Avondale Estates.

Now are you ready for dessert or would you like another beer? If you want both, @chef_jackson has a solution for you with his newly launched beer infused ice creams & sorbets which are now available at @roundtripbeer in Underwood Hills.

THE DEETS

FRIDAY

Avondale Estates: Gweilo Dumplings

4:00pm – 8:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer

West End: Jackalope (Asian fusion)

5:00pm – 10:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply

Reynoldstown: GORDITAS (Mexican), Calaveritas Taqueria Vegana (vegan Mexican)

5:00pm – 8:00pm | Home grown

Kirkwood: Wine Stroll

7:00pm – 10:00pm | Leaven Kitchen

SATURDAY

Duluth: Japan Fest

10:00am – 5:00pm | Gas South Convention Center

Grant Park: THICC Burger, LoopHoles ATL LLC 🍩 (donuts)

12:00pm | Eventide Brewing

Avondale Estates: Gweilo Dumplings

12:00pm – 5:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer

Dunwoody: Keebler’s Kitchen (BBQ), Secret Pint BBQ (New School GA BBQ), Keenan’s Pit Bar-B-Que

12:00pm – 6:00pm | Pontoon Brewing Company

Atlanta Food & Wine Festival

1:00pm – 5:00pm | Historic Fourth Ward Park

West End: SEOUL CHIKIN (Korean street food)

5:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply

Grant Park: THICC Burger, The Cereal lab (desserts)

12:00pm | Eventide Brewing

SUNDAY

Dunwoody: Breakfast Taco Mashup with NFA Burger + Grand Champion BBQ

10:00am – 12:00pm | NFA Burger

Duluth: Japan Fest

10:00am – 5:00pm | Gas South Convention Center

Downtown Location TBC: BARKADA ATL FILIPINX Creative Space)

11:00am | Private Location

Avondale Estates: Gweilo Dumplings

1:00pm – 7:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer

Atlanta Food & Wine Festival

1:00pm – 5:00pm | Historic Fourth Ward Park

Downtown Location TBC: BARKADA ATL FILIPINX Creative Space)

1:30pm | Private Location

Grant Park: Breaking Rice with SO SO FED (Lao)

5:00pm – 10:00pm | Full Commission