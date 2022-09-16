Chico & Padres

Hispanic Heritage Month starts today and runs through Oct. 15. Celebrate Hispanic culture by visiting some of our favorite local restaurants.



🐖 Buckhead’s Chido & Padres is celebrating Mexico’s liberation from Spain on Sept. 16. A pig taco bar is calling your name!



🍫 Dunwoody is hosting a celebration on Sept. 18, featuring artisan chocolates from Chef Alejandra and special Mexican popsicles.



🎉 Plaza Fiesta has more than 25 delicious Latin American restaurants and food stalls to try.



🇲🇽 Try delicious, contemporary Mexican cuisine at Buckhead’s Alma Cocina. National Taco Day is Oct. 4!



🇨🇺 Authentic Cuban sandwiches await you at the Havana Sandwich Shop on Buford Hwy.



🌮 Taqueria Los Hermanos is the perfect place in Dunwoody to relax with a drink in hand.



🇨🇴 For scrumptious and authentic Colombian food, try Casa Vieja.