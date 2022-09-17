More than 1,900 career positions will be up for grabs at this year’s Metro Atlanta career fair.

The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) will host a multi-employer virtual career fair for the Metro Atlanta region on Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will feature more than 1,900 job openings from 13 different employers in several fields, including:

Policing

Utility service

Sales

Customer service

Transportation

Mail sorting

Collections, and more

To attend, job seekers must have an active Employ Georgia account with a complete resume on file.

For ease of use, attendees should also register for an Easy Virtual Fair account, using the same email address that was used for their Employ Georgia account.

For additional information, click here or contact SWAT@gdol.ga.gov.