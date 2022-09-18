The 2022 edition of Hands On Atlanta Week, presented by The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, looks to engage 10,000 people in support of 50 nonprofits and schools with over 200 unique and meaningful volunteer projects and events from Sept. 20-27.

The eight days of service will be celebrated alongside Arthur Blank’s 80th birthday, highlighting his commitment to a more equitable and engaged Atlanta.

From the launch of early voting to fighting food insecurity to protecting the environment, each day of Hands On Atlanta Week will be themed to highlight a specific impact area of focus.

Marquee events for the week include a mural painting, beautification and book drive at the Arthur M. Blank Family Youth YMCA, a large meal packing event at 970 Jefferson St. (home of West Side Future Fund, Food Well Alliance, Urban Recipe, and Second Helpings Atlanta), and a STEAM kit pack and little library build with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta.

“We are honored to partner with Hands On Atlanta for a wonderful week of service in Atlanta – a city that our Chairman, Arthur Blank loves with his whole heart. This week is a time for us to host meaningful service events that are important to the city and align with our priority areas of giving. From supporting youth by providing access to books, to positively impacting Atlanta’s Westside through healthy food access – we are excited to serve. This is also a time for celebration as we recognize Arthur’s 80th birthday and his incredible impact on the Atlanta community,” said Fay Twersky, President of the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.

The Atlanta community is invited to join in the celebration of service all week long. Participants can expect hundreds of meaningful and safe in-person and engaging virtual projects and even be a few surprises.

“The quickest way to solve the growing, immediate challenges in our community is by serving others. We’re thrilled to have the support and partnership from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and over thirty corporate sponsors for Hands On Atlanta Week, to bring service to thousands across metro Atlanta – providing opportunities for those who need some help and for those who want to help,” said Jay Cranman, President and CEO of Hands On Atlanta.

Learn more and sign up to serve with your family and friends at: handsonatlanta.org/week.