Chaka Zulu, longtime manager for rapper Ludacris and co-founder of Disturbing Tha Peace record label, has been charged with murder after an incident earlier this summer outside a Buckhead restaurant

Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators identified Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, as a suspect in the case and secured warrants charging him with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and simple battery.

Obafemi turned himself in to police on Sept. 13 at the Fulton County Jail and was released on bond the same day.

The charges stem from a June 26 shooting outside Apt4B restaurant at 2293 Peachtree Road in Buckhead. The incident left Artez Benton dead and Obafemi and another man in the hospital.

Investigators said there appears to have been an argument that escalated into gunfire.