Flooding in Krog Street Tunnel (Courtesy GPB News)

Portions of Krog Street – including the Krog Street Tunnel – and DeKalb Avenue will be closed nighty starting Sept. 20 through December to fix drainage issues.

According to a press release from the City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management, Krog Street will be closed between Edgewood Avenue and Wylie Street, while DeKalb Avenue will closed between Waddell Street and Cornelia Street.

The full road closure will take place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly, Sunday through Friday. There will be pedestrian access through the tunnel during the closures, according to a tweet from City Councilman Amir Farokhi.

Traffic control measures will be in place to guide motorists around the work zone. Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling near the work zone. Residents will continue to have access to mail and package delivery, emergency services and trash pick-up.

Contractors will install new stormwater inlets and pipeline to mitigate flooding as part of phase one of the Krog Street Tunnel stormwater project. The Krog Tunnel connecting Old Fourth Ward and Cabbagetown notoriously floods during heavy rain, often making it impassable.

Detours

Dekalb Avenue NE – Eastbound

• Turn left onto Cornelia Street SE and head north to Edgewood Avenue SE.

• Turn right onto Edgewood Avenue SE and head east.

• Turn right on Waddell Street NE to return to Dekalb Avenue NE.

Dekalb Avenue NE – Westbound

• Use Waddell Street heading north to Edgewood Avenue SE.

• Turn left on Edgewood Avenue SE and head west.

• Turn left onto Boulevard SE to return to Dekalb Avenue NE.

Wylie Street SE

• Use Pearl Street SE heading south to Memorial Drive SE.

• Turn onto Memorial Drive SE heading west.

• Turn onto Boulevard SE heading northwest to Edgewood Avenue SE.

For more information, visit https://www.atlantawatershed.org/dwmtraffic-sep-2022-16/