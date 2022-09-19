As Atlanta’s presence as a technology hub continues to grow, we wanted to share some of our favorite local tech podcasts and programs. We probably missed some, so let us know and we’ll update periodically.



🎙 Atlanta Startup Podcast – Hear from investors, founders, and activators contributing to the ATL becoming the fastest emerging VC ecosystem in the country.



⏱ Five and Thrive – Each week, Atlanta Venture’s Jon Birdsong shares the Southeast’s most interesting news and information in just five minutes.



💻 Tech Cast – WABE’s technology podcast goes behind the story on the latest tech trends in Atlanta and the state. In the most recent episode, host Emil Moffatt looks at the role Atlanta is playing in the booming world of Esports.



🗣 Tech Talk Y’all – Local entrepreneurs Sanjay Parekh and Adam Walker chat about the week’s technology news.



📱 Weekly Tech Minute – Tech expert Titania Jordan uncovers the stories that matter the most in Atlanta’s tech scene.