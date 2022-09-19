Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting on Northside Drive that left one person dead and two injured.

About 1 a.m. on Sept. 19, officers responded to a call of a person shot at 1700 Northside Drive NW. The Berkeley Heights Apartments are located here, just south of I-75 and near Atlantic Station.

There, police reported they found three men with gunshot wounds. Grady EMT and Atlanta Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the victims to the hospital. One victim was later pronounced dead by medical personnel, according to an Atlanta Police news release.

Homicide detectives are investigating.