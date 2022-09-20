Liz Price (left), Ernest Greer (center), and Jamie Perez (right), winners at the 2022 Jurisprudence Awards Luncheon.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) honored lawyers Ernest Greer, Liz Price, and Jamie Perez at a Sept. 15 luncheon.

The ADL held its 25th annual ADL Jurisprudence Awards Luncheon on Sept. 15 in Atlanta. The awards honor lawyers who have “dedicated themselves to securing justice and fair treatment for all people,” according to a press release.

“ADL is thrilled to bestow awards to such admirable figures in the legal community in such a critical year,” said ADL Southern Division Vice President Dr. Allison Padilla-Goodman in the release.

The ADL presented Greer, co-president of international law firm Greenberg Traurig with the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award. Previous winners of this award include the late Congressman John Lewis.

According to the release, Greer was the first lawyer to serve as chairman of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce in 2014, and serves on boards for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, the Atlanta History Center, Achieve Atlanta, the Atlanta Police Foundation, and the Lawyer’s Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and Equal Justice Works.

The ADL presented Liz Price, a partner at Alston & Bird, with the 2022 Elbert P. Tuttle Jurisprudence Award. Tuttle was Chief United States Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit from 1960-67, when the court made a series of decisions advancing civil rights. The award is given to the lawyer who best exemplifies Tuttle’s life work.

Price serves as Alston & Bird’s chief legal talent partner and alumni relations partner, according to the release. Price also serves on the ADL National Board of Directors, the board of the Southeast Region of ADL, and was the former national chair of civil rights for ADL. She also serves on the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust, and is the chair-elect of the Southeast Regional Board for UNICEF.



The ADL presented Jamie Perez with an Emerging Leader Award, which is given to an attorney practicing 10 years or less who has “gone above and beyond in their legal practice and/or civic contributions to uphold the spirit of ADL’s mission.”

Perez is the director of the Safe and Stable Families Project as well as a member of the Fulton County Family Violence Task Force, according to the release. She is a former co-chair of the State Bar of Georgia’s Young Lawyer Division’s Family Law Committee.

“Jamie is that rare leader who can inspire and manage a large team of amazing advocates,” said Michael Lucas, the executive director of Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation. “Jamie represents AVLF in the community as a real thought leader on intimate partner abuse and still is a remarkable attorney in her own right: fighting for those who, while strong survivors themselves, would otherwise face their fears alone. Jamie is so deserving of this ADL Emerging Leader honor.”