The Atlanta Indian Film Festival returns to Atlanta this weekend.

The festival, which is in its fourth year, comes from a collaboration with the Georgia Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (GIACC) and the Chicago South Asian Film Festival. The festival will take place Sept. 23-24 at the Aurora Cineplex in Roswell.

Friday will kick off with a 5 p.m. reception at the Computer Museum in Roswell, just next door to the theater. The opening film, “Shiv Shastri Balboa,” will start at 7 p.m. The movie follows a retiree from India who moves to the American heartland.

Saturday features six different options for programming, including numerous short films and two features. One of the features, “The Umbra,” was shot in Atlanta and explores the dark past of an aspiring actor. The other feature, “Lost,” is a social crime thriller inspired by true events.

For the full schedule and ticket information, check out the AIFF’s website.