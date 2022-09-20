Deluxe and the Department for International Trade leaders hosted a delegation of 10 British fintech companies at Deluxe’s Innovation Center in Sandy Springs on Sept. 7 to promote transatlantic collaboration and innovation. (Submitted)

Payments and business technology company Deluxe brought 10 British fintech companies to its Innovation Center in Sandy Springs to promote transatlantic collaboration and innovation and strengthen ties between metro Atlanta and the United Kingdom.

The 10 Fintech startups that earned their selections through a competitive recruitment process were BR-DGE, Centelli, Datactics, EarthID, Eedenbull, Float, Identitech, Liberis, Willo, and Yoello, according to a Deluxe news release. The event was held in partnership with the Department for International Trade (DIT), a United Kingdom government organization.

“This mission showcases 10 innovative financial technology companies that offer a strong representation of the level of expertise and world-leading innovation that the U.K. has to offer,” said Kari Grant, Director of the Financial and Professional Services Sector for North America at DIT.

They were given feedback and advice from Deluxe and learned about the Atlanta Fintech ecosystem from local economic development organizations, industry bodies, and academia.

The DIT, through the British Consulate in Atlanta, approached because of its reputation as an innovator and focus on payments and data spaces, the release said.

“Participating in this event allows us to shape the way we work within the broader payments and data ecosystem,” said Scott Sanchez, Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer for Deluxe. “The future of Fintech is all about collaboration, and this event was a way to explore exciting new companies as we continue to push forward.”

“Deluxe is a payments and data powerhouse and Atlanta is one of the most competitive and rapidly developing technology markets in the financial industry,” Magda Lowisz, head of the Southeast Financial Services Sector at DIT and lead on this initiative said. “It’s no surprise that this mix attracted the most competitive cohort of trade mission applicants and resulted in top-caliber companies being selected to represent the U.K. Fintech sector.”