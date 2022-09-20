Juanita Ruth Albert is celebrating her 100th birthday on Sept. 20.

She is the first of six children born to George Duffy Wallace and Pauline Smithwick in Canton, GA.

Albert met her future husband Otto Paul Albert at Camp Atterbury in Indiana where they were both stationed at the end of the war. The two got married in South Bend in 1947. They moved regularly as Otto’s sales job with the Prudential Insurance Company required them to and they became parents to six children beginning in 1950.

Their children include Anita Albert, Jerome Albert, Teresa Albert, Marie Andrews, Philip Albert, and Thomas Albert. Grandchildren include Daniele Albert, Mariah Andrews, and Isaiah Albert. Juanita has loving nieces and nephews and their families throughout the country.

Grandchildren include Daniele Albert of Tucker, GA, Mariah Andrews of Atlanta, GA, and Isaiah Albert of Greenwood, IN. Juanita has loving nieces and nephews and their families throughout the country, many of whom live in the Metro Atlanta area.

After Otto died in 1991, Juanita learned to drive at the age of 70!

She enjoyed her newfound freedom and could be spotted eating out at various Sandy Springs eateries such as the Sandy Springs Diner, Roasters, Waffle House, Mellow Mushroom, and the IHOP until she stopped driving in 2020.

Juanita is a member of St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church.

Happy 100th Birthday, Juanita!